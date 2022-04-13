Kim Kardashian talks about her daughter North’s fashion sense

Kim Kardashian is admitting that doing photoshoots with her kids or the cousins it's like the worst day of her life.



The 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has recently revealed that her eight-year-old daughter North West insisted on styling herself and her siblings for their recent Vogue spread.

In scenes that will air on Wednesday's episode of Ellen, Kim admitted that her daughter rejected the outfits picked out by the fashion bible and confessed that she finds doing photoshoots with her children 'the worst'.

Kim covered the March edition of Vogue with her children North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and two-year-old Psalm also featuring in the spread.

She revealed: 'North styled the whole thing! They were all going to wear black but she walked out and was like "this is so boring I cant believe this is what we're going to wear.

"I'm going to style everyone. She went in everyone's closet and picked it all out.



Any time I have to do a photoshoot with my kids or the cousins it's like the worst day of my life and I always say I'll never do it again, but then you get amazing pictures like this.

'It was meant to be a group shot but no one wanted to take pictures together and everyone was crying and wanted me to hold them so that's what we got... but it's so perfect and cute.'