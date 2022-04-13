Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at age 67 after long illness

Gilbert Gottfried, actor and comedian passed away at age 67 after long illness on Tuesday, as per statement issued by his family.

Known for being the voice of animated character Iago in the hit 1992 film Aladdin and Aflac Insurance duck mascot, the comedian had a very distinctive and harsh voice.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” Gottfried’s family wrote in statement posted on Twitter.

The statement continues, “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children.”

“Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honour,” it adds.

Gottfried’s cause of death was revealed in another statement issued to People Magazine by the stand-up comedian’s long-time friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz

"Beloved and iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at 2:35 p.m. ET on April 12, 2022, from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II," Schwartz said.

The late comedian shared a daughter Lily, 14, and son Max, 12, with wife Dara Kravitz.