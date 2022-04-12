Whoopi Goldberg will be ‘missing’ from ‘The View’ for a ‘while’

Renowned TV personality Whoopi Goldberg will be absent from The View amid her upcoming projects, said her co-panelist Joy Behar.

On Monday’s episode of the daytime talk show, Behar revealed that Goldberg will be absent from The View for ‘a while’ and attributed her break to her upcoming shooting projects.

Goldberg is reportedly filming Prime Video’s upcoming series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s 2005 fantasy novel Anansi Boys.

“If you’re wondering where Whoopi is, the girl’s got a movie she’s making and she will be back when she finishes whatever she’s doing. So she’s gone for a while,” she added.

As per Variety reports, Anansi Boys – the six-episode show - is being filmed in Scotland. Goldberg, 66, will play the role of Bird Woman, who is the God of Birds and a key antagonist in the series.

Besides Goldberg, show’s cast also includes Malachi Kirby, Delroy Lindo, Amarah-Jae St Aubyn, Grace Saif, Fiona Shaw, and L Scott Caldwell, among others.