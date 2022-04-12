Kareena Kapoor gives a peek into her ‘morning mess’ with son Jeh Ali Khan: See

Kareena Kapoor is quite fond of sharing her family life with her 8.9 million followers, and with her latest post, shared a glimpse into her morning routine.
Kapoor, mom to two sons, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan (also known as Jeh) took to her Instagram stories early in the day to share a picture of Jeh making a 'mess' on the floor.
The little one is seen sitting on a colourful play mat with a crayon in his hand as he colours away.
Kapoor lovingly captioned the adorable snap, writing, "Morning mess, mera beta (my son)," with heart emojis to conclude.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.
Paris Hilton, Tess Holliday and others react to Britney Spears pregnancy announcement
Kim Kardashian said she is ‘very happy’ and ‘at peace’ with Pete Davidson.
Jennifer Lopez shared behind-the scene pictures from ‘I Got It from Mom’ photo shoot
Victoria Beckham’s gorgeous dress at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding has become the talk of the town
'Glee' star Amber Riley and fiancé Desean Black have officially called it quits
Johnny Depp and Heard met while making “The Rum Diary” in 2011 and married four years later.