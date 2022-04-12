Sean Penn says he still loves ex-wife Leila George, admitting he messed up their marriage

File Footage

Sean Penn got candid about his relationship with estranged wife Leila George, admitting that he is still is love with her and taking responsibility that he messed up their marriage.

In an interview with magazine Hollywood Authentic, the Mystic River actor revealed he was a very 'neglectful guy.'

The 61-year-old actor said, “There's a woman who I'm so in love with, Leila George, who I only see on a day-to-day basis now, because I (expletive) up the marriage. We were married technically for one year, but for five years, I was a very neglectful guy.”

He further stated that he never cheated on George, adding, “But I allowed myself to think that my place in so many other things was so important, and that included my place in being totally depressed and driven to alcohol and Ambien at 11 o'clock in the morning, by watching the news, by watching the Trump era, by watching it and just despairing.”

"And as it turns out — this is going to shock you — beautiful, incredibly kind, imaginative, talented young women who get married to a man quite senior to them in years, they don't actually love it when they get up from their peaceful night's sleep and their new husband is on the couch, having been up since 4, watching all of the (expletive) that's going on in the world and has decided that 10:30 in the morning is a good time to neck a double vodka tonic and an Ambien and say, 'Good morning, honey. I'm going to pass out for a few hours and get away from all this (expletive),'" added Penn.

"As it turns out, women as described, they don't love that," he stated.

The actor then gushed over the Australian - American actor, saying "I know that this is my best friend in the world and definitely the most influential, inspiring person, outside of my own blood, that anybody could ask to have in their life."

While Penn doesn’t know what will happen in the future, he insisted that he is a changed man now who prioritises his loved ones.



