Jada Pinkett Smith touched upon ‘turning point’ in marriage with Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith, while shedding light on the ‘turning point’ in the marriage with Will Smith, touched upon having an entanglement with August Alsina.

A clip from The Red Table Talk has resurfaced on social media, after the infamous Oscars 2022 altercation, in which the King Richard actor can be seen sharing that Jada was unimpressed with her 40th birthday bash planned by her husband.

Will said that Jada called the preparations a ‘ridiculous display’ of his ‘own ego’ amidst the hardest time in their wedding.

“I think the turning point in our relationship for me, happened when I turned 40," Jada exclaimed.

The Oscar-winning actor agreed while detailing that he spent three years giving a touching surprise to Jada on her 40th birthday.

"The day after her 37th birthday, I hired a team to orchestrate her 40th birthday," he said.

"I hired a documentary team, I traced mommy's family roots. Her 40th birthday was going to be my thing!"

“It was going to be the thing that lifted her out of this midlife crisis. It was going to be my deepest most beautiful proclamation of love."

However, Jada accused Smith of making the occasion all about him. “Crushed, right? And to this day I know I was crushed because it was true. It wasn't a party for her,” Smith agreed.

Jada in July 2020 confirmed having an affair with then-27-year-old Alsina on an episode of the same show.

The couple also talked about the time when Smith told Jada, "I was done with yo (expletive). I was done with you. Marriages have that though."