Kourtney Kardashian drops unseen wedding pics with fiancé Travis Barker from Vegas

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker’s ‘sudden’ wedding in Las Vegas left their fans surprised.

The Poosh founder, 42, has now treated her fans with some more fun pictures from her 'practice' Vegas wedding to fiancé Travis.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared unseen pictures from the impromptu ceremony. Celebrating her love, Kourtney was seen rolling on around the floor, holding her bouquet of roses while a laughing Travis could be seen trying to help her get up.

She captioned the snaps as, "week in the life." Reacting to her post, the Blink-182 drummer commented, “Best life ever with you,” followed by heart, fire, and cake emoticons.

Kourtney confirmed her marriage to Travis last week as she posted a series of snaps from the event, showing them wearing matching black outfits and sunglasses.

The ceremony took place after the couple walked the 2022 Grammys red carpet together.