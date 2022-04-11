Prince William, Kate Middleton under threat of media fury after ‘careless moves’

File Footage

Experts fear Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘careless moves’ can incite a potential media fury against them.



This warning has been issued by pop culture expert Nick Ede and in his interview with Express UK, he made some shocking claims.

There he addressed the current narrative surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, adding how they “need to be very careful” as the threat of media fury looms.

He also offered some topics that should be ‘completely off-limits’ and admitted that they include, but are not limited to politics, opinions and sponsored posts.

In the interview, he was quoted saying, “I think things like politics obviously, and any sort of private opinion will be off-limits.”

“I think anything that's seen as an endorsement - they have to be very careful,” he also admitted.

“If it is something like the Olympic games or things that have been sponsored. They can't be seen to be promoting something that has been sponsored.”

At the same time, however, “I do think it's a great way of talking to a lot of people. This is a really strong strategic way of communicating, as they get nearer to becoming a King and Queen and as the Royal Family gets smaller.”

“This will become a much bigger part of their strategic way of staying relevant really. Obviously, it's really difficult for them to show opinions, etc.”

“But strategically moving forward social media is their best form of actually becoming an appealing couple who people can relate to.”