Inside Savannah Guthrie’s statement for mum Nancy

Savannah Guthrie has just released a statement in regards to her mother Nancy who is still missing, last having been seen at her home in Arizona.

The co-host of the Today Show issuing this statement is 54, and alongside her siblings and even their respective spouses, (Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie) sat in front of KVOA News 4 for their Tucson special Bring Her Home: The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

Advertisement

In it they said, “we are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now. We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case.”

But they didn’t end there and added, “someone knows something. It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant. We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11.”

The family also added, “we desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case — please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance. No detail is too small. It may be the key.”

Near the end they said, “we miss our mom with every breath and we cannot be in peace until she is home. We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest. Thank you for continuing to pray without ceasing.”