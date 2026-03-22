Ed Sheeran talks about his plans for baby no. 3: ‘They’re fun but it's up and down when tantruming’

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has tugged at heartstrings like no other and its come because he just got honest about wanting to become dad again, that too to a little girl, no less.

What is pertinent to mention is that Ed is already a father to two daughters 5 year-old Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran and Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran who is three.

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According to the Daily Star he started off this admission by saying, “I dunno I think maybe I want another girl. They are so fun, it's up and down, when they’re tantruming it's real! They’re so close in age they’re like locked in. If you have them close together, like it was chaotic, then so good because they play together, bath together and go to school together, everything is locked in.”

As for whether his oldest already knows her dad’s a singer the songwriter said, “,y eldest (knows I'm Ed Sheeran) that's because she goes to school. She comes to shows, she likes my music. She was in school and older kids - like 11 or 12 - were giving her notes to give to me at home. She was four at the time. It was a bit (much).I try to normalise it.”

During a bit later into the conversation he also highlighted all the lengths he goes to, to ensure his daughters have a normal a life as possible. For that purpose while, his daughter is said to understand the concept of fans, “if I'm with them I will say no to pictures because one time really early on I was with Lyra and someone asked for a selfie and as it was being taken she fell over. I'm like ‘I'm not being a dad here'. So now it's a blanket no. People usually get it, sometimes people can be rude. But it's far more important I'm being a dad to my daughter than a popstar to anyone else.”

Before signing off he also said that “even his daughter has caught onto it and knows that when her dad is with her, his answer will be no because “she now says no photos to people, if someone comes up she will say it immediately.”