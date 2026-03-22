Brooks Nader drops her biggest 'regret': 'I shouldn't say this'

Brooks Nader recently opened up about having liposuction “years ago.”

On Friday, March 20, Nader attended Clarins Night of Extra at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, where she chatted with PEOPLE magazine.

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During the conversation, the acclaimed model and television personality was asked to share her “forever regrets” related to beauty.

Answering the question, she unveiled, “I probably shouldn't say this, but I'm just going to say it. I had liposuction years ago, and I forever regret it because I just didn't need it” because she feels like “it created dimples and ripples and things.”

Learning from her experience, Nadar urged that “we just got to do less with all that and be healthy.”

Notably, the Backtrace star has been getting various cosmetic procedures done in the past.

While giving an interview to Bustle in November 2025, she reflected on her nose job and claimed, “People say I look like Michael Jackson.”

Other beauty procedures that the star of Love Thy Nadar gets are injectables like Botox and a GLP-1 to begin her weight loss goals.

“Every Christmas, you can catch me looking like Freddy Krueger,” Nader said, as she talked about aesthetic treatments she receives during her time off.