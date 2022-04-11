Chris Rock ‘controls’ Will Smith’s future prospects since Oscar slap

Insiders have just shed some light on Chris Rock’s plan of action regarding Will Smith’s future career.

This revelation has been made by sources close to Radar and according to their findings, Chris Rock seems very disinterested in trying to “kiss and makeup” with Will Smith.

“Will and his people know the best way to end this is to set up a meeting between Smith and Rock from which a picture is leaked to the press.”

“The PR theory is that if Chris can forgive Will, then we the public can too,” the insider explained.

“However, the big problem with that plan is getting Chris on board.” Since “Why would Chris do this? What is in it for him? It's obvious what Will would gain from the meeting but how would such an event help Chris?”

The same source also went on to add, “I don’t think it is an exaggeration to say that Will Smith’s future is literally in the hands of Chris Rock.”

“Chris is a good guy and wouldn’t do anything to hurt Will, but at the same time, I’m not sure he will do anything to help. Let’s be clear, Will is responsible for what happened, it is up to Will to fix it, not Chris.”