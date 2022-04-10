Dylan Meyer marks fiancée Kristen Stewart’s 32nd birthday with a special tribute

Kristen Stewart turned a year older as she celebrated her 32nd birthday on April 9.

While fans from all over the world wished the Charlie’s Angels actress with adorable messages on her big day, she received love from her fiancée Dylan Meyer in a special tribute.

Celebrating the Spencer actress’ birthday, Dylan turned to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt birthday message for Stewart.

"Another one around the sun and you're out here getting flyer every year," she wrote. "Time looks good on you, dude."

Dylan then concluded her message with a sweet declaration of love, writing, "Ya know, as they say in the toons, 'awooga.'"

Alongside the special tribute, Dylan shared a picture of what appears to be her and Stewart leaning in for a kiss in front of a large birthday cake covered in candles.

Behind the couple, a few of their friends can also be seen holding their phones, seemingly capturing the special moment.

The Twilight actress’ birthday comes less than two weeks after the couple, who got engaged in November 2021, was seen attending 2022 Oscars events together.