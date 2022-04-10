Camila Cabello drops heartbreaking hint about the ‘real reason’ for Shawn Mendes breakup

Award-winning songwriter Camila Cabello highlights the ‘real reason’ behind her breakup with Shawn Mendes in her new song.

The music in question is La Buena Vida and it tells a heartbreaking tale.

The story focuses on the emotions of a partner ‘constantly yearning’ for their significant other to return home.

The lyrics read, “I woke up happy by accident, I forgot you were gone again.”

The chorus on the other hand provided some details into what might have led to Cabello and Mendes’ split.



In it she could be heard singing, “You should be here, should be with me tonight, instead, you're working, you’re working all the time, why am I home alone with your glass of wine?”

“I’m forgetting what it’s like to wake up next to you, and this is what I’m going through.”

By the end, she’s left wondering, “I don’t feel like yours, you don’t feel like mine, and my 20s are gonna pass me by.”

These lyrics also ring similar to past admissions she’s made about Mendes. In a past interview with Apple Music she explained, “I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shift. And I feel like it was that way for both of us.”