Simon Cowell opens up about getting married, says even Lauren doesn’t know when’s the big day

File Footage

Simon Cowell has changed his mind about the idea of marriage as he is all set to tie the knot with fiancé Lauren Silverman after previously slamming marriage as an “outdated and shackling institution”.

In a recent interview with The Sun, the Britain's Got Talent judge opened up about getting married to the 43-year-old US socialite.

“I’ve kind of felt myself engaged for a long time, if I’m really being honest with you." Simon told the news outlet. “Lockdown and Covid was probably make or break for many relationships.”

He added, “We were in the same house for over a year and I thought, ‘Well, actually, we get on really, really well.’”

The 62-year-old television personality shared another reason for marrying his long-time girlfriend and now fiancé, saying, “And for Eric, as he gets older, he will be asked more and more about his parents, and I thought it was the right thing to do for him.”

Simon went on about why he changed his mind about marriage, “I also just couldn’t see myself ever dating anyone again. The idea of going out on a first date now is too weird.”

“My mum and dad had an amazing marriage and I used to call them best friends, and I think that’s a big part of it,” he continued.

Gushing over his relationship with Lauren, he said, “You’ve gotta like each other, not just love each other. We like the same things, we laugh a lot, and we always have stuff to say to each other.”

Simon, however, refused to talk about the wedding date, revealing that even Lauren does not know when the big day is.

“No one knows when it’s going to be — that’ll be a surprise, even for Lauren,” he concluded.



