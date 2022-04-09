Prince Harry’s Hague trip ‘a massive slap in the face’ of Royal Family

File Footage

Prince Harry’s memorial snub has been accused of acting as a ‘massive slap in the face’ of every working royal.



This accusation has been issued by GB News host Patrick Christys.

He was quoted saying, “Prince Harry would've been safer coming to Britain for his grandfather's memorial service than going to Holland for the Invictus Games in a fortnight.”

“That is according to the senior police officer who protected him and his mother,” Mr Christys added.

“Now they say that the Duke of Sussex has made the decision to cross the Atlantic for The Hague shortly after refusing to be with his British family in Westminster Abbey ten days ago.”

“So he'll be in the Netherlands for the international sports competition for injured or sick military personnel and veterans from across the globe, which takes place on April 16 to 22.”

Of course, elsewhere his darling wife Meghan has attempted to trademark the word archetypes."

“You know that word that no one uses apart from her pretty much, in the title of her first podcast series for the streaming giant Spotify.”

“The word that has been around for hundreds and hundreds of years, I mean she really does just see something and want it, doesn't she. I think although, to be fair she'd get that with Harry, but I want to know what you think about this with Harry.”