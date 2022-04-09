Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘considered outsiders’ by Royal Family

File Footage

Experts reveal Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been cast out as ‘outsiders’ to the Firm.



News of this newfound branding has been issued by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

According to Express UK, she was quoted saying, “I just feel like there’s so much animosity right now that they’re considered outsiders.”

“We don’t have much time left with the Queen and I wish that he [Harry] would heal the broken wounds that are happening right now so that we can look in the future.”

“And one day hopefully see Harry and Meghan within the fold, maybe not working royals, but invited for holidays, invited for Christmas.”