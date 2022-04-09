Meghan Markle slammed for looking for global control: ‘Wants everything’

File Footage

Roal experts speak at length about Meghan Markle’s alleged attempts to try and ‘control everything’.



Palace Confidential podcast host Jo Elvin made the revelation in reaction to the trademark petition.

He was quoted saying, “Is it not just her lawyers doing a due diligence minesweep that all lawyers do when it comes to copyright?”



royal expert Angela Levin responded to Mr Elvin’s question and replied, “I think she controls her lawyers as she controls her PR company, and I think she’s a very strong, determined woman.”

“She wants to control things, she always talks in global terms. Even when she was here in the UK, she would never say, ‘what I want to do for the United Kingdom or what I want to do for England’, it was always, ‘my view globally’.”

“And Prince Harry now does that all the time, if you listen, it’s always global. I think they’re just too big for their boots.”