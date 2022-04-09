BTS gush over tourist attractions in NYC: Video

BTS has managed to soak in all the touristy attractions New York City has to offer during their night out ahead of the Permission To Dance On Stage concert.

A collection of BTS’ destinations and hilarious antics have been shared as part of a video collage on J-Hope’s Instagram account.

It features clips of the boys dancing to the beat of their own drums, checking out the dancing water fountain near the Statue of Liberty, and even some mouthwatering clips of their favourite dishes during a late exertion across town.

Mixed in were also some selfie shots of the boys as they posed and danced the night away, while an orchestra of the dancing fountains harmonized with their dance moves.

