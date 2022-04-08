Indian singer Armaan Malik admits 'Coke Studio Pakistan' is 'next level'

Indian singer Armaan Malik couldn't hold back from lauding Coke Studio Pakistan despite being a part of the leading music franchise in his own country.

Taking to Twitter, the 26-year-old singer admitted, “Coke Studio Pakistan is next level,” he wrote, adding fire emoji.

Malik also showered praises over Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s super-hit song Pasoori as he recently admitted being ‘obsessed’ with the track.

Updating fans about his favourite track from season 14 of the outlet, Malik wrote, “Currently obsessed with Pasoori by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill!” and added a heart emoji.

He also left his followers swooning over his melodious vocals as he covered the song.

Earlier, India Television star Nakuul Mehta took out a moment to celebrate Gill’s talent.

“Shae Gill is the most beautiful & powerful voice I have heard in a while… Still lingering on…” he wrote on Twitter.

Replying to his Tweets, fans flooded the post with their love for the singer’s new song.

As one social media user commented, “Yup! I've had pasoori on a loop for a while. Now must find her other songs.”

The 39-year-old actor responded, “Pasoori is so stunning.”