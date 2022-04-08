Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers are reportedly back together

File Footage

Shailene Woodley is giving another chance to beau Aaron Rodgers as the couple is reportedly back together and according to a source, they may tie the knot soon and start a family.

An insider spilled to OK! Magazine that the Mauritanian actor and Rodgers are back on track after they announced their break up in February post being engaged for a year.

“Aaron and Shailene aren’t going to announce anything officially,” the insider said.

The source added, “But they are totally back on track. They’re saying their relationship is the real deal, and they don’t care what people think.”

However, the source said that the 30-year-old actor’s friends don’t approve of her relationship with Rodgers because of the sport star’s past relationships.

“Aaron has earned a reputation of being a womanizer,” the insider explained. “Shailene’s pals think he’s a total player and that he’s going to break her heart again.”

Rodgers has previously dated other Hollywood actors including Olivia Munn, Kelly Rohrbach, Jessica Szohr and Erin Andrews.

The insider then pointed out that despite her friends’ unlikeness, Woodley has stood by Rodgers during the Covid-19 vaccine controversy proving her loyalty.

“So many people were angry and calling Aaron out,” the source stated. “But Shailene was totally there for him.”



