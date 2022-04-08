Hailey Bieber opens up about how she deals with fame

File Footage

Hailey Bieber talked about handling fame and how she deals with media speculations in a latest interview.

In a conversation with Allure while promoting her beauty brand Rhode, the model dished her views on tackling fame.

Hailey stated to the publication, "It would be exhausting for me to try to control everything."

"There’s just no way I can do that,” she added. “It’s very hard to control a media narrative, so I try to just do my best to be myself and accept that."

The model previously made headlines after she walked down the red carpet at the Grammys 2022 with husband Justin Bieber.

Soon after their images circulated on the internet, her fans started speculating that the couple is expecting their first child.

However, Hailey was quick to shut down the rumours as she slammed a media outlet for fuelling the rumours.

“I’m not pregnant leave me alone,” Hailey wrote as she put all rumours to rest.



