Prince Charles charity funded by Putin supporter oligarh

Prince Charles reportedly received a large sum of money from Russian oligarh that supports Vladimir Putin.

Viatcheslav Kantor, who is now sanctioned by the UK Government, donated gave £300,000, funded The Prince of Wales charity in 2000.

The same year, Prince of Wales also visited the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem to meet the billionaire.

Graham Smith, of the anti-monarchy group Republic, told the Mirror: “Charles has to sever ties with Russian money.”

Upon Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's request, Britain is to end imports of Russian coal and oil.

As per the Foreign Office, gas imports will be stopped “as soon as possible thereafter."

The actions are being taken to attack Putin for his "war crimes" in Bucha.

Meanwhile, The Prince’s Foundation is also being probed by the Met over Charles' cash transactions with Saudi donor Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz.

“The Prince of Wales had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities.” maintains the Clarence House.