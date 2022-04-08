Avril Lavinge and Mod Sun are engaged!

Avril Lavinge is ready to say 'I do'!

The songstress has announced engagement with longtime boyfriend Mod Sun with a series of tear-jerking photos from their Paris trip.

"The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You're too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath…I said "will you marry me?" + she said 'yes,'" Mod Sun wrote on his Instagram, after popping in the question with a diamond-shaped ring.

"I love you Avril," he confessed.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE about the big day, the singer gushed over the 'most romantic proposal.'

"It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for. We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment," Lavigne, 37, said.

"It has the words 'Hi Icon' engraved in it, which were the first words he ever said to me. And it has Mod + Avril on the inside," Lavigne added. "He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart shaped paved rings on. We've worn them every day since, so its only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much."

"I knew we had a very strong unstoppable connection from the first week of writing and working together in the studio. Immediately," she gushed.

"He made every day better. It was like I had known him forever. As time went on, things kept getting better, and it felt incredibly natural."

"I look forward to having fun, creating, working together, touring together, growing together," Lavigne concludes. "It feels good to have someone who can help celebrate the good times, hold you through the tough ones, and be there for all the moments in between."