Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor honeymoon plans revealed: Deets inside

Alia Bhatt will tie the knot with her boyfriend of 5 years, Ranbir Kapoor, on 15th April as per reports, however, latest details revealed where the couple will jet off for their honeymoon.

According to a report by India Today, the soon to be wedded couple will head to South Africa after getting married.

A source closed to the couple spilled, "Ranbir and Alia have decided to honeymoon in South Africa.”

“After celebrating the New Year abroad, the couple has planned to take a safari in Africa again," the source added.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor had celebrated the new years with her beau Ranbir on the same location and it seems like the duo loved it so much that they are planning to fly there again to celebrate their official union.

The couple will also throw a grand reception for their industry friends by the end of April.