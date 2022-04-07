Leonardo DiCaprio accused of throwing Gemma Collins out of club in LA

Reality TV star, Gemma Collins recently claimed that Leonardo DiCaprio got her thrown out of a club when she met the star for the first time.

During her recent conversation with The Sun, the Diva Forever star claimed that the Hollywood A-lister got her kicked out of a private members' club in Los Angeles, USA when the 41-year-old went to introduce her.

"Leonardo DiCaprio — I said hello to him and got thrown out of the club in LA," she told the outlet.

"I mean, he looked at me and I looked at him back and all I said was hello. Next thing I know, I’ve been thrown out," Collins explained.

"I thought, 'You do realise I am famous as well. Thank you very much!'," she continued while adding that the encounter mortified her.

"I could never go back there again," she added.

Meanwhile, Collins is currently on tour for her Big Night Out show at Opera House.