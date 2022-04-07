Prince Andrew 'won't leave' £30million Royal Lodge despite sex scandal

File Footage





Prince Andrew is unlikely to give up his £30million Royal Lodge, even as he continues to be plagued by the fallout of the sex scandal launched against him by Virginia Giuffre.

According to Hello magazine, Prince Andrew, in 2003, negotiated a 75-year lease on the property, which means he can live out the rest of his years on the property without getting kicked out.

That’s not all though; the Duke of York is also said to have invested millions of pounds from his own pocket to refurbish the property over the years, cementing his personal commitment to the Lodge.

Perhaps, the most important reason for Andrew to not leave Royal Lodge is the close proximity to his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

The 95-year-old monarch lives at the Windsor Castle, situated just three miles from Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge.

Besides, the property boasts quite some stunning features including 30-rooms with gorgeous parkland to go with.