Kate Middleton planning ‘Cambridge takeover’: ‘Ready to face the Firm’

File Footage

Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly been gearing up for a royal takeover with their Cambridge model.



This revelation has been made public by the editor-in-chief of Majesty, Ingrid Seward, during her interview with the Evening Standard.

She explained, “There’s no one else to take on the royal workload — and Kate has very willingly stepped into that role.”

However, at the same time, “Kate won’t just take on anything — it has to be something that really interests her, where she feels she can make a difference.”

This claim comes shortly after a royal source spilled the beans on Prince William and Kate’s takeover plans.

at the time the source told Express UK, the couple is planning to “rip up the rule book” and do things “the Cambridge way” completely.

The same inside source also admitted, “Everything is all part of a long-term plan that she and William have worked out together.”