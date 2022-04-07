Chris Rock’s real thoughts on addressing Will Smith Oscar slap leaked

Sources reveal Chris Rock refuses to ‘lower his standards’ and address the Will Smith Oscar slap.

This revelation has been revealed by an insider close to Rock and according to their findings, “He can’t imagine forgiving Will, being friends with him. It is just a very weird thing to fully envelope.”

The source also told HollywoodLife “Chris Rock doesn’t want the Will Smith Oscar slap to define him and the rest of his career. It sucks that it is now part of his life forever.”

Despite the fact that Rock’s ticket sales soared following the incident, and many expected him to eventually address the slap, Rock feels unready still.

“He doesn’t know when he will talk about it, he knows he will have to at some point, but he literally is focusing on his tour and for the dust to fully settle.”

“It is still raw, emotional, and confusing to deal with and wrap his head around,” the source also claimed.