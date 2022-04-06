Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker amaze fans as they share their Las Vegas Wedding photos and details

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker delighted fans with their amazing love-filled moments by sharing the pics of their late-night Las Vegas wedding ceremony.



Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 46-year-old reality star uploaded series of pictures from the ceremony with a sweet message.

In the PDA-filled photos, the lovebirds are seen wearing matching black leather jackets inside the One Love Wedding Chapel, with an Elvis impersonator pronouncing them husband and wife.

Travis and Kourtney are all smiles as they mug for the cameras and share some loving embraces. And, in true Kourtney and Travis style, there are a bunch of snaps of them locking lips.

Kim Kardashian's sister had a bouquet of red roses, and they also wore matching sunglasses inside.

Kourtney captioned the photo dump ... "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

The pair hit the chapel early Monday morning after the drummer performed live at the Grammys. They didn't allow the venue to take any photos, instead bringing their own photographer and security.



The "no license" admission obviously points out it wasn't a legal ceremony ... but like Kourtney said, practice makes perfect!