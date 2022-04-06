Pete Davidson' ladylove Kim Kardashian says 'I am a relationship kind of girl'

During her appearance on an American TV show, Kim Kardashian has revealed that she's a relationship kind of girl.

Discussing her romance with Pete on Good Morning America, Kim said: “I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure. I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them."

In conversation with Robin Roberts, Kardashian also gushed over her beau: "Obviously I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace."

The interview with the Kardashian family, which will air in the US on Wednesday evening, comes shortly after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were married by an Elvis impersonator at a ceremony in Las Vegas following the 64th Grammy awards.