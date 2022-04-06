Kanye West ‘surprised’ Coachella organisers with decision to pull out

File Footage





Kanye West pulling out of Coachella two weeks before the festival goes live was as much news to the festival organisers as it was to the rest of us.

According to TMZ, festival organisers were kept in the dark about Kanye’s plan, and thus, have no replacement lined up for the Donda rapper. However, they also do not have any hard feelings towards Kanye and wish him the best.

The publication quoted festival heads saying that they “understand Kanye’s been through a lot lately, and want him to take the time to work on himself.”

The news comes just weeks after Kanye’s online rants against ex-Kim Kardashian and her beau Pete Davidson led to fans rallying to get him removed from Coachella lineup.

Kanye was also removed from the Grammys lineup due to his “concerning online behaviour”.