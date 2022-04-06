Victoria Beckham 'refusing to stay home' without David Beckham after theft

Victoria Beckham is braving the recent theft at her London home.



An insider has revealed that the former Spice Girl is always worried about her family after the shocking incident and refuses to stay home without husband David Beckham.

“Vic is now worried about being in their London home and is refusing to stay there without David,” a source told Heat magazine.

“They had state-of-the-art security in place already but they’re ramping it up even more.”

The insider said Victoria has been having nightmares and “feels jumpy” even during the day.

“She can’t shake the feeling of knowing someone was watching them and casing the house," they added.

Victoria is said to be putting on a brave face for their 10-year-old daughter Harper but “doesn’t want to let her out of her sight”.

Last Monday, an unidentified thief broke into the Beckham house to steal designer clothes and electrical appliances.

A spokesman for the Met said: "Police were called at 00.37 hours on Tuesday, March 1 to reports of a burglary at a residential address in the W11 area of Kensington.

"The burglary is believed to have taken place between 20.30 and 23.30 on Monday, February 28. A number of items were reported stolen. No arrests have been made. Inquiries continue."

David, 46, and Harper were in the Holland Park property during the break in. It was the footballer's son Cruz who let the family know of the incident. Wife Victoria, sons Brooklyn and Romeo were not home.

As per The Sun, the thief broke through a bedroom window. The outlet added that the family were "shaken up" by the raid.