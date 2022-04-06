Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing problems in their relationship?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are facing a lot of problems in their relationship because of their ties with the royal family, celebrity astrologer Emile Adame claims.



In an interview with To Di For Daily podcast, Emile Adame said she can ‘see a lot of problems in the relationship behind closed doors.’

The celeb astrologer said, “I see her (Meghan) having a lot of heartache right now.

"This is a very challenging marriage, very challenging. Here's what I feel... I can see two roads. And one of the roads that I see is that the relationship itself... that they could grow apart at some point emotionally, but that Harry would feel a duty to his children, and would not leave them," the International Business Times quoted the fortuneteller as saying.

She also claimed that Prince Harry wants to return to UK but Meghan does not, because the Duchess has other plans.