Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson taking relationship to the ‘next level’

Insiders reveal Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are working hard to take their relationship to the ‘next level’.
This revelation has been made by an ET insider and according to their findings, “Kim and Pete are super serious and they both want to take their relationship to the next level.”
The insider also went on to say, “They are enamoured with each other and are continuing to work on seeing their relationship blossom further, regardless of the drama that Kanye previously created.”
The insider also addressed Pete’s decision to speak to Kanye West about his social media antics and admitted, “Pete decided to speak out because Kanye's behaviour got to a point where he personally felt like he had to stand up for himself as a man and a protector.”
“He is over the negativity that Kanye brought to him and Kim and her family” and “is hopeful that all this will dissipate in the future.”
Kim on the other hand is more “concerned about her kids being privy to hearing about things, and having to potentially experience negativity by extension.”
"She just wants everyone to move on, be happy and to co-parent in a healthy way."
