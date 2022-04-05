Astrologer predicts Meghan Markle’s loss in ongoing defamation case

File Footage





Meghan Markle, who is currently embroiled in a defamation lawsuit filed against her by her half-sister Samantha Markle, could end up losing or settling the case, a celeb astrologer has said.

In her lawsuit, Samantha claims that the Duchess of Sussex lied about living in ‘poverty’ while growing up and also accused her of lying during her Oprah Winfrey tell-all.

While Meghan’s lawyers have maintained that the lawsuit ‘deserves minimum attention’, celebrity astrologer Emile Adame believes that Samantha could actually win the case because ‘the cards are really in her favour’.

“The energy I see Samantha in this year... the cards are really in her favour... I fee; being able to speak her truth. But there's also a lot of fear there,” Adame said on the To Di for Daily podcast.

Adame went on to add: “It’s got a greater effect on Samantha than it does on Meghan, I feel, because it's affecting her day-to-day life. She is clearly not a famous person with the means that her sister has. But I do feel that she will be successful.”

She further predicted: “Samantha has a large sum of money coming to her between this year and next year.”