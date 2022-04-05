Here are all the stars invited to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding day will surely be an huge occasion for Bollywood as many A-listers will be marking their presence at the nuptial ceremony, slated to take place on April 14.
According to India Today, the much-awaited wedding will be attended by the couple's friends from the media fraternity including Varun Dhawan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
The outlet reported, "Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Rohit Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Akansha Ranjan, and Anushka Ranjan have all been invited" to the ceremony.
Bhatt's Dear Zindagi costar Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to shower his blessings on the couple on their big day.
Moreover, the publication also shared that "Ayan Mukerji, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, and Soni Razdan."
Meanwhile, the lovebirds have also decided to host a grand reception towards the end of the month.
"Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, and others" have been invited to the function.
