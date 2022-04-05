Kim Kardashian appeals governor to stop execution of Texas mother Melissa Lucio

American TV personality and Socialite Kim Kardashian is raising voice against the looming execution of Texas mother Melissa Lucio and promoting a petition calling on Governor Greg Abbott to intervene.

Lucio, whose execution is scheduled for April 27, 2022, was convicted of murder for her 2-year-old daughter Mariah in 2007. The 53-year-old would be the first Latina executed by Texas and the first woman since 2014.

"She has been on death row for over 14 years for her daughter’s death that was a tragic accident," Pete Davidson's sweetheart wrote in her post while promoting a petition calling on Governor Greg Abbott to intervene from The Innocence Project.

"Her 2-year old daughter Mariah fell down a flight of stairs and two days later passed away while taking a nap. After she called for help, she was taken into custody by the police," Kim added.

Lucio’s lawyers told AP she was coerced by detectives into making a confession. The attorneys also contend Mariah died from injuries from a fall down the 14 steps of a steep staircase outside the family’s apartment in the South Texas city of Harlingen.

In the 2020 documentary "The State of Texas vs. Melissa," Lucio said investigators kept pushing her to say she had hurt Mariah. "I was not gonna admit to causing her death because I wasn’t responsible," Lucio said.

In a letter last month to the Board of Pardons and Paroles and to Abbott, 83 Texas House members said executing Lucio would be "a miscarriage of justice."



Kim Kardashian has urged the Governor Greg Abbott to intervene to stop the execution of Melissa Lucio.