Will Smith’s upcoming film projects halted following Oscars slap

File footage

Nearly after two weeks since Academy award-winning actor, Will Smith jumped to the stage of 2022 Oscars and slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke on his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, films production channels have paused developments on the actor’s upcoming projects.

As per The Hollywood Reporter reported on Monday, Netflix has quietly halted production on Smith’s thriller film Fast And Loose following the infamous incident at the Oscars.

The report further stated that Sony has similarly paused production on Bad Boys 4 which was in active development prior to the Oscars.

Smith was reportedly given 40 pages of script for the upcoming installment of Bad Boys franchise before Sony opted out.

Moreover, Apple TV+ also declined to comment regarding the release date of film Emancipation, which was scheduled for 2022 release.

Last month, the Pursuit of Happyness actor slapped the comedian on-stage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

Following his public apology over the incident, Smith resigned from the Academy and described his actions as “shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”