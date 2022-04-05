Andrew Garfield’s girlfriend Alyssa Miller shuts down breakup rumors

Andrew Garfield and his girlfriend, Alyssa Miller, are together and their relationship is still going strong despite rumors of their split were making rounds on the internet.

Only one month after the Amazing Spider-Man actor and his girlfriend, model Miller, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, reports have surfaced claiming that the couple has called it quits.

However, amid rumors about their breakup, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model turned to Instagram and dismissed all the reports about their breakup.

Sharing a selfie with Andrew, she wrote in the caption, "If you must gossip at least use a cute photo," she addressed the breakup speculation by adding, "Lol love you AG," in the caption of her post, shared on Monday.

Miller has finally cleared the air of rumor of split with the Tick, Tick, Boom…! actor after The Sun reported that she and Garfield had called it quits on their months-long romance.

“They were together for quite some time before they went public, but work schedules mean it has been really hard to see each other,” a source claimed to the British tabloid on Friday.

“On top of that, it became clear that there were some differences between them, and it was decided they are better off apart, for now at least.”