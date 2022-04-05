Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker to hold 'several' other ceremonies post secret wedding

FileFootage

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly planning to hold 'several' other ceremonies after secretly taking their wedding vows in Las Vegas on April 5.



As per reports, the lovebirds who got engaged in October after the Blink-182 drummer proposed to the reality TV star at a beachside hotel in California, are officially married.

The couple held their intimate ceremony at a wedding chapel in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It has also been reported that an Elvis impersonater was roped into host the wedding.

"They had a marriage license and presented it to the chapel’s owner who was also a witness," a source told TMZ.

“It was important to them that an Elvis impersonator officiate the wedding... So Elvis pronounced them man and wife," the outlet added.

The reports came after The Kardashians star sparked rumours of pregnancy after fans spot a baby bump during her red carpet walk at Grammys.