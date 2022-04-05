Prince Harry ‘smug’ after Prince William, Kate Middleton’s failure in Caribbean

File Footage





Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have reportedly been feeling ‘smug’ even since Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘disastrous’ royal tour of the Caribbean proved to be a PR disaster.

Talking to Heat World, a source close to the Sussex’s revealed their thoughts after the Cambridge’s recent tour proved particularly problematic with numerous protests calling for apologies and reparations for slavery.

According to the insider: “Of course, Harry and Meghan have followed this whole saga extremely closely.”

“While Meghan isn’t looking to pick a fight with Kate or delight in any wrongdoing, there’s definitely a sense of karma here from the Sussexes’ perspective,” the source added.

“The feeling within Team Sussex is that the Cambridges are finally being scrutinised and held accountable for the royals’ actions, not just their own.”

“And that it’s not always a bed of roses, just because they’ve turned up and made nice with locals, who have a right to be heard and to sound off about something that’s of great concern to them,” concluded the insider.