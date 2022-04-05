Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson planning ‘grand’ gesture in May

File Footage





Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly planning to make their ‘grand’ red-carpet debut at the Met Gala in May, reported The Hollywood Life.

With the Met Gala scheduled for the first Monday in May, sources have it that the ‘IT’ couple have earmarked the occasion as their official ‘grand debut’ as a couple.

An insider was quoted by the publication saying: “Kim has been invited to the Met Gala and wants nothing more than for Pete to go with her as her date.”

“They were both invited by Anna Wintour separately, as they have been in the past,” the source added.

The little bird went on to further share: “Kim and Pete are ready to make their grand debut as a couple and they feel that the Met Gala is the perfect place to do it.”

Kim has reportedly “already started to think about what she is going to wear and what she wants him to wear.”

The same source also confirmed that while not much can be spilled about their dresses, we are sure to see Kim’s face at the event this year around!

“This is Kim’s favourite night of the entire year. She cannot wait to show him her ultra-glamorous side,” the insider concluded.