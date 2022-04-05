Abhishek gushes over Aishwarya: 'She's always been an amazing emotional support for me'

Abhishek Bachchan praised his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a recent interview as he said that he and his family are lucky to have her in their lives.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Dasvi actor was asked if Aishwarya had a great impact on him.

The 46-year-old replied, "Of course, I think it's high time we just acknowledge that women are the superior species as compared to men and you know they just tend to put things into perspective.”

“My wife is exceptional at that,” he continued. “She's always been an amazing emotional support for me. I've been very lucky, my entire family has been.”

He went on about how wonderful it is to have a life partner from the business, adding, “She gets it. She has been doing it slightly longer than I have. So she knows the world.”

“She has been through it all. So it's nice when you come home and if you've had a challenging day, you know that there's somebody who gets it," he added.

Lauding the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor for tackling the difficult times in her life with dignity and grace, he said, "She has been somebody that I have always noticed has managed to traverse some of the most difficult times of her life with utmost dignity and grace.”

“I really admire that about her. Actors are emotional people, we're very very hyper-sensitive and there are times when we might just want to lash out and we kind of explode, you can only take so much,” Abhishek concluded. “I've never seen her do that."