Ranbir Kapoor opens up about acting advice he received from his dad Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor shared the acting advice his father shared with him before he passed away in a recent interview.

In a conversation with Mid-Day after the release of Rishi’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen, the Sanju actor talked about the advice he received from his dad.

The 39-year-old said, "My father rightfully believed that every actor has to find his own way.”

“You have to learn from your mistakes, and develop your own skill set," Ranbir added.

Earlier, the actor dished out to India Today that Rishi was a harsh critic of his work.

Ranbir had said, "Dad was a harsh critic. He never appreciated me in my face. I don’t think he understood my choices.”

The actor is all set to tie the knot to his girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt in an intimate wedding ceremony in mid April, as per reports.

It is also reported that the couple will host a wedding reception for their industry friends later this month.