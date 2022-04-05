Kourtney Kardashian spotted stumbling back to hotel after marrying Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker left fans and friends in shock as they privately married at Elvis chapel in Las Vegas just hours after The Grammy Awards on Monday.

The 46-year-old reality star was seen stumbling back to the Wynn Hotel after tying the knot with the drummer, 42.



Kim Kardashian's sister was seen looking a bit unsteady on her feet after the night of partying, but love proved to be a gentleman as Barker helped her back to their resort hotel.

The Kardashians beauty looked too cool for school in her 1970s-style black leather biker jacket, which was adorned with silver metallic in a checkerboard pattern across her back. The Scott Disick's ex paired it with long flared black pants that highlighted her stellar figure.

The reality star's raven tresses perfectly matched her punk-inspired ensemble, and she wore them parted down the middle with a long ponytail in back and strands dangling up front to frame her elegantly made-up face.

A source told Daily Mail that she had had 'a few drinks' throughout the evening with her fiancé hours after Travis' performance at The Grammys. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was seen looking a bit unsteady on her feet after the night of partying.



The lovebirds reportedly did not allow the venue to take any phones and opted to bring their own photographer and security. The couple came prepared with a marriage license which they presented to the chapel's owner who also served as a witness. The marriage marks Kourtney's first and Travis' third.

The two famously were engaged during a romantic beachside proposal in Montecito, California back in October. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took their opportunity in Sin City to tie the knot according to a Tuesday morning report from TMZ.

