Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson feels grateful to fans for loving 'Young Rock 2'

Dwayne Johnson is currently enjoying the overwhelming response of fans to the second season of the series, Young Rock, which was released in March 2022.

The series Young Rock, which follows the professional life story of the actor and wrestler, Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, has received immense love and praise from the audience.

While fans have been sharing positive reviews for the show, the Red Notice star took to his Instagram handle and penned a gratitude note for them.

On Tuesday, the actor also posted a video clip from the show while narrating the story behind the scene and captioned it as, “Truly, THANK YOU guys so much for all the heartfelt love & positive reactions for our new season of @NBC’s YOUNG ROCK!!!”

“I know it’s shocking to so many of you wrestling fans, to find out that Downtown Bruno AKA “Harvey Whippleman” of the @WWE was and still is one of my best friends,” he wrote while revealing Harvey Whippleman has been one of his best friends in wrestling.

Created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, Young Rock premiered on NBC on 16 February 2021 and received amazing reviews from fans and critics.

The show was then renewed for season two in April 2021 and was released on 15 March 2022. The show features many pro-wrestlers from the 80s and the 90s played by various actors. However, the role of Johnson is done by three actors.