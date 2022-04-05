Prince Harry and Meghan's comments gave Prince Philip a 'rough time' before his death, claims Samantha Markle

Meghan Markle's sister Samantha has claimed that Prince Philip had a "rough time" in the months following Prince Harry and his wife leaving the UK for the US.

Meghan's sister told the Daily Star that Royal Family were subjected to "racial mudslinging" before the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, adding Harry and Meghan's comments gave Philip a "rough time" before he passed away.

She added: "Their actions against the royal family and the racial mudslinging that took place in the media was so hurtful and egregious that you can't take back the spoken word.

"But there are some things that you can see you can forgive, but it seems to be an ongoing thing, one insult after the other after the other, and people can only take so much before the impression is solidified."

Following Prince Philip's memorial, Samantha said: "Especially for this memorial and after everything that has transpired, Prince Philip certainly seemed to have a rough time in his last days.

"Watching the Royal Family being attacked in the media by Meghan and Harry, all things considered, it seems to have been a heartbreaking journey for the Royal Family."

She went on to say: "Maybe Harry feels bad about that but the least he could have done was to show up, pay respect. If he and Meghan are such humanitarians, you can't take back the spoken word but the onus is on him to bridge that gap and show up humbly and show some remorse at a minimum."

The racial allegations stemmed from the famous Oprah Winfrey interview, in which Meghan made a number of claims about her time as a royal. One of those include alleging an unnamed member of the family asked about Archie's skin colour before he was born.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry didn't attend the memorial service at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday (March 29) due to security fears.