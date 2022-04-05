Kim Kardashian gushes over Pete Davidson in unearthed 2019 video: Watch

File Footage

Kim Kardashian may have started dating Pete Davidson late last year but the reality star seems to have been smitten by the Saturday Night Live star since 2019.

In a years-old video unearthed by Mirror Online, Kim is seen admitting to meeting her now-beau during a night out with her then-husband Kanye on what she said was a ‘guys’ dinner’.

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2019, Kim was asked to spill details about an Instagram post that showed her dining with Kanye, Pete rapper Kid Cudi, and actor Timothee Chalamet.

According to Kim, the get together was part of Cudi’s birthday celebrations. She further explained: “When I got there, I realized it was, like, a guys' dinner.”

Kim also recalled receiving a ton of messages from her friends after she posted a picture of the guys from the night.

“Honestly, I posted this, I didn't even tag anyone. I got more DMs from my friends - from my gay friends, from my straight friends, everyone asking me about Timothee and Pete,” revealed the reality star.

She also added: “It was just such a fun night. Everyone had just such a good time. The vibe was so good, and I didn't want to ruin it, so I just sat in the corner and documented it for them.”

The video, naturally, left fans shocked in light of Kanye’s recent, shocking, attacks on Kim and Pete’s relationship.



