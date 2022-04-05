Prince Andrew branded 'true pauper prince', man of no talent, no judgement

Prince Andrew reinvention techniques might only work till the Queen is around.



Fleet Street Fox in a column for The Sun notes how the Duke of York is consistent in making bad decisions and will no longer be supported once the Queen dies.

"The Duke of York is nothing if not consistent. His only real problem is that he is consistent at making bad choices," notes the writer.

"The Duke, who just a few months ago confirmed his public appearance at the memorial would be the last, is now reportedly considering smearing his pudgy chops across the Derby, a Falklands anniversary event, and the Platinum Jubilee.

"Prince Andrew is a true pauper prince - a man of poor wit, poor talent, and poor judgement. All that makes him rich is his title, and after giving up every other honorific his HRH is the one thing he has held onto. He is not allowed to use it, but he does still have it.

Commenting on Andrew's plans to 'reinvent' himself, the columnist notes how the practicality of his wishes is far fetched.

"Andrew seems to be intent on reinventing himself - not as a changed or chastened man, but as a prince, who needs to show no humility or shame.

"With the Queen by his side, Andrew can try it. But he has underestimated two things.

After Queen's death, the Duke has to not only face brother Prince Charles and nephew Prince William, but also British public.

"The first is the fury of the British public, which does not forgive sexual misconduct in public life that easily, still less so when it involves someone legally a child. And the second is the ruthlessness of monarchy - the one quality which has been passed through that family since William the Conqueror.

"Charles may go easy on his younger brother, but William seems to feel nothing but scorn for playboy princes with dubious means of financial support. There will not be space on William V's balcony for Uncle Andrew, nor much patience with the York family's inability to adjust their lifestyle to suit their income.

"Andrew is therefore working against the clock - if being a prince is what turns a buck, then how much of a prince can he be, in the time his mother has left?" concludes the columnist.